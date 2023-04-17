W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.10. 234,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,292. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $124.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

