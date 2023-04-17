W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.18.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE UNH traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $505.49. 837,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $471.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

