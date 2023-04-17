W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.25. 297,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,171. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.