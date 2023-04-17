Walken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Walken has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $19.03 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,478,546 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

