Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.