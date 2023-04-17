Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $55,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.98. 4,852,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,339,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

