Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.98. 1,846,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,951. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

