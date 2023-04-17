Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.94. 3,172,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,075,483. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

