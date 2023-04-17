Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Tops $53.22 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $53.22 million and $1.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00042684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,416,966 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

