Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.18.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $506.67 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

