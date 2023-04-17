Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 709 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

NFLX opened at $335.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.29. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

