Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.