Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $125.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

