Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $29.00. The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 137607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,436.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,196,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,497,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 424,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Federal by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,796,000 after purchasing an additional 381,753 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.