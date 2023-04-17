Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

WM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.40. 1,199,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,628. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

