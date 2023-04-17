Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 17,858 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average of $240.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

