Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after acquiring an additional 129,745 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

AVY traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.98. 207,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

