Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $103.82 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 3.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of DuPont de Nemours worth $103,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.60. 933,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,357. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

