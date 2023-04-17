Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 12,174 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,174 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of Lear worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.98. 207,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,393. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

