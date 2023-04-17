Waverton Investment Management Ltd Takes $11.18 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,306.43. 110,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,361. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,329.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,201.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,027.38.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

