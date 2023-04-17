Wejo Group (WEJO) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Wejo Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wejo Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $8.40 million -$159.25 million -0.26 Wejo Group Competitors $924.58 million -$48.47 million -7.90

Wejo Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group. Wejo Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group Competitors 526 3062 5062 75 2.54

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wejo Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wejo Group currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 269.73%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.49%. Given Wejo Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wejo Group has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group’s peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group -1,896.77% -37,962.51% -240.27% Wejo Group Competitors -106.93% -1,732.96% -10.35%

Summary

Wejo Group peers beat Wejo Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Wejo Group

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

