Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,084 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $22,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

LECO stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.86. 91,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

