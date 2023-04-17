Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $23,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

