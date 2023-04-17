Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.14% of Stryker worth $130,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.70.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.29. 403,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,300. The stock has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

