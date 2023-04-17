Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,776 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $35,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,104,000 after buying an additional 42,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,144. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.