Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $205.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.44.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.86. 1,682,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average is $202.15. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

