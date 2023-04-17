Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $238.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.59.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $278.04. The stock had a trading volume of 346,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.74. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.