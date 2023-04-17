Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $46.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 1,140,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,826. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

