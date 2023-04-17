Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target to $48.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 206,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,459. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $16,359,735,150,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,685,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 117,604 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

