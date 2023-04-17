Wells Fargo & Company Raises Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Price Target to $48.00

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
BIPC traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 206,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,459. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
