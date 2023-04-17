Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $238.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.59.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $277.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.11 and its 200-day moving average is $267.74. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 19.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 90,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

