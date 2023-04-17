Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $47.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of WFC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 20,710,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,348,195. The firm has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 448,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 30,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 196,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.