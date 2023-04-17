Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,947 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. 805,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,480. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.