Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.80.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.4 %

WHR stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,781,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

