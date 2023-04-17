Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

WCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE:WCP opened at C$11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.29. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.70 and a 52-week high of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.44.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,660 shares of company stock worth $178,651. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

