Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the subject of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 142,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,608. The company has a market cap of $454.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,650 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $84,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

