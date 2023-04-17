Windsor Group LTD Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.85. 4,551,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,979. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

