Windsor Group LTD Invests $240,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,743,000 after acquiring an additional 254,440 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $70.05. 937,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.