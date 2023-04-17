Windsor Group LTD Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.68. 19,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.