Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $172.24 Average PT from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $185.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.01. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

