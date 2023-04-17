WINkLink Price Tops $0.0001 (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $87.53 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009283 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $9,720,127.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

