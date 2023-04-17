WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

WNS has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 149,104 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

