WOO Network (WOO) Trading Up 48.1% Over Last 7 Days

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $524.76 million and $63.50 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,684,375,771 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

