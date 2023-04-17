Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

WOR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.06. 12,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.57. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $629,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,861. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

