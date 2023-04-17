Wrapped Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.17 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for $29,531.32 or 1.00094722 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.53 billion and approximately $97.17 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,351 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

