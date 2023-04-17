Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Yatsen Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of YSG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.25. 1,411,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -2.90. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Yatsen by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

