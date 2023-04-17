YS Biopharma (YS) and Its Competitors Critical Review

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma $633.05 million -$550,000.00 1.98 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.22 billion -$5.90 million -8.23

YS Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for YS Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 239.20%. Given YS Biopharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Risk and Volatility

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

