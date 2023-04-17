YUSD Stablecoin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.88 million and approximately $290,628.87 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00548815 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $264,627.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.