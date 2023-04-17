Zcash Price Up 4.9% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Zcash has a total market cap of $678.97 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.58 or 0.00140942 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00055267 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00037842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

