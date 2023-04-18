10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 2,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75.

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,300. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $65.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

