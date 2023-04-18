125,113 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.66.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.